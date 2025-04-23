Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings on April 30

Westwood Holdings Group will release Q1 2025 earnings on April 30, followed by a webcast and conference call.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. will announce its first quarter 2025 earnings on April 30, 2025, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. A live audio webcast and conference call will follow at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Westwood, founded in 1983 and based in Dallas, offers a range of investment solutions and specializes in various asset management strategies, serving institutional investors and private wealth clients. The company has significant employee ownership and trades under the symbol "WHG."

Announcement of upcoming earnings release may signal transparency and accountability to investors.

Scheduling a live audio webcast and conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement with stakeholders.

The firm highlights its diverse investment capabilities, showcasing its expertise and broad service offerings to attract potential clients.

None

When will Westwood Holdings Group release its Q1 2025 earnings?

Westwood Holdings Group will release its first quarter 2025 earnings on April 30, 2025, after the market close.

How can I join the Westwoodearnings conference call

You can join the conference call by registering at the provided link to receive a dial-in number and PIN.

What time is the Westwood Holdingsearnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for 4:30 PM Eastern Time on April 30, 2025.

Where can I view the earnings webcast for Westwood Holdings?

The earnings webcast can be viewed by registering at the specified link on Westwood's investor relations page.

What is the focus of Westwood Holdings Group?

Westwood Holdings Group specializes in investment management, offering solutions for institutional investors and private wealth clients.

DALLAS, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) will release its first quarter 2025 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Following the release, the Company will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).





To join the conference call, please register here:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI848844d99e514a3ba97ad4fbad4288af



. After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN.





To view the webcast, please register here:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i4pd6rdr



. Once registered, an email will be sent with important details for this conference call, as well as a unique Registrant ID.





Date: April 30, 2025









Time: 4:30 PM ET





Listen via Internet:



westwoodgroup.com/investor-relations/events-webcasts











Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.





Founded in 1983, Westwood offers a broad array of investment solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in several distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Multi-Asset, Energy & Real Assets, Income Alternatives, Tactical Absolute Return and Managed Investment Solutions, which are available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHG." Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Chicago, Houston and San Francisco.





For more information on Westwood, please visit



westwoodgroup.com



.









(WHG-G)



