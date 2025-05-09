Westwood Holdings Appoints Randy Bowman As Chairman

Markets
(RTTNews) - Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG), an investment management boutique, trust, and wealth services firm, said on Friday that it has appointed Randy A. Bowman as its new Chairman to succeed Dick Frank.

A member of Westwood's Board since 2021, Bowman had served as Chair of the City of Dallas Employee Retirement Fund, and the Impact Dallas Capital Mezzanine Fund.

