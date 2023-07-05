Westwing Group (FWB:WEW) Price Target Increased by 8.79% to 12.62

The average one-year price target for Westwing Group (FWB:WEW) has been revised to 12.62 / share. This is an increase of 8.79% from the prior estimate of 11.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.09% from the latest reported closing price of 9.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westwing Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEW is 0.00%, a decrease of 8.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 83.66% to 99K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 42K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 27K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 37.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEW by 85.74% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEW by 23.41% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.