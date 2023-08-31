Westwing Comercio Varejista Ltda (WEST3) Price Target Increased by 27.27% to 2.14

The average one-year price target for Westwing Comercio Varejista Ltda (WEST3) has been revised to 2.14 / share. This is an increase of 27.27% from the prior estimate of 1.68 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 2.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.40% from the latest reported closing price of 1.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westwing Comercio Varejista Ltda. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEST3 is 0.03%, a decrease of 24.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 57.46% to 1,686K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,184K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,275K shares, representing a decrease of 176.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEST3 by 33.80% over the last quarter.

IEMGX - Voya Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing a decrease of 11.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEST3 by 112.67% over the last quarter.

TEMUX - Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 149K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEST3 by 10.50% over the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund Initial Class holds 84K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing a decrease of 179.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEST3 by 42.45% over the last quarter.

