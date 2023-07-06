Westwing Comercio Varejista Ltda (WEST3) Price Target Decreased by 29.28% to 1.68

The average one-year price target for Westwing Comercio Varejista Ltda (WEST3) has been revised to 1.68 / share. This is an decrease of 29.28% from the prior estimate of 2.38 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.31 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.88% from the latest reported closing price of 1.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westwing Comercio Varejista Ltda. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEST3 is 0.04%, an increase of 13.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 3,932K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,275K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMGX - Voya Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 268K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing a decrease of 11.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEST3 by 112.67% over the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund Initial Class holds 236K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMUX - Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 153K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

