Markets
WWR

Westwater Resources Names Steven Cates CFO, Vice President - Finance, Effective Aug. 26

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR), a battery-grade, natural graphite development company, announced Thursday the appointment of Steven Cates as new Chief Financial Officer and Vice President - Finance, effective August 26.

Cates, currently Chief Accounting Officer, succeeds Jeffrey Vigil, who is retiring as CFO and Vice President - Finance, effective the same date.

Since joining Westwater in May 2021, Cates has been extensively involved in all aspects of the Company's finance, capital markets and accounting activities, including responsibility for Westwater's SEC reporting, treasury, tax, and risk management functions.

Prior to that, Cates served as the Vice President - Controller for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC), and as corporate controller for Caliber Midstream Partners, LP, among others.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WWR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular