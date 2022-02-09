Westwater Names Chad Potter As New CEO; Christopher Jones To Retire

(RTTNews) - Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR), a battery-grade natural graphite maker, said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Chief Operating Officer or COO Chad Potter as the new Chief Executive Officer or CEO, with effect from February 26.

This is in view of the retirement of current CEO Christopher Jones, effective February 25.

In addition, effective from February 26, current Board Chairman Terence Cryan, will become the Executive Chairman.

Potter will continue to be based in Alabama to oversee the completion of construction activities at the Coosa Project in addition to his expanded role as CEO, the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining Westwater, Potter has served as the COO in Alabama, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee for American Consolidated Industries.

