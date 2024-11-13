News & Insights

Westward Gold Uncovers New Targets at Toiyabe Hills

November 13, 2024 — 11:08 am EST

Westward Gold Inc (TSE:WG) has released an update.

Westward Gold Inc. has identified new high-priority gold targets at its Toiyabe Hills Project in Nevada, following extensive geological and geophysical surveys. The company’s strategic exploration efforts have uncovered promising zones, particularly the Campfire Target, which could be a major source of gold mineralization in the area.

