Westward gas flows may resume via Yamal-Europe pipeline on Friday

Contributors
Oksana Kobzeva Reuters
Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Gas supplies via Russia's Yamal-Europe pipeline may resume in the normal, westward, direction later on Friday, an auction results showed.

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gas supplies via Russia's Yamal-Europe pipeline may resume in the normal, westward, direction later on Friday, an auction results showed.

The portion of the pipeline from Poland to Germany has been supplying gas in reverse mode, to the east since late December.

According to Poland's Gaz-System, which operates the Polish section of the pipeline, gas capacity of 6.4 million kilowatt-hour per hour has been allocated for Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM for transit via the Kondratki transit point from 1500 local time (1400 GMT) on Friday until Saturday morning.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters