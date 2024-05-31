News & Insights

WestStar Rewards Employees with Stock Issue

May 31, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

WestStar Industrial Ltd. (AU:WSI) has released an update.

WestStar Industrial Limited has announced the issuance of 7 million ordinary fully paid shares to its employees as a reward for their service. This new batch of shares is set to be quoted on the stock exchange with the ASX security code WSI as of May 31, 2024. Investors may find this move indicative of WestStar’s commitment to its workforce and potential for growth.

