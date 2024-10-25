WestStar Industrial Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Plans

WestStar Industrial Ltd. (AU:WSI) has released an update.

WestStar Industrial Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set for November 26 at Armada Auditing in Osborne Park, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy, as the meeting will not be broadcast online. The company has made the meeting notice available digitally, aiming for a streamlined and efficient process for its investors.

