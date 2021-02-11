WestRock (WRK) Signs Deal With Interfor to Divest Sawmill

WestRock Company WRK has entered into an agreement to divest its saw mill based in Summerville, SC to Interfor Corporation (“Interfor”) for cash proceeds of $59 million. The Summerville Mill produced approximately 125 million board feet of lumber as of the end of 2020. Notably, WestRock received a new permit in 2020 that will allow the mill to produce approximately 200 million board feet of lumber annually.



As part of the deal, WestRock’s Charleston, SC paper mill will also enter into an agreement with Interfor to supply chip and biomass. WestRock had previously announced that it is reconfiguring its North Charleston, SC paper mill to boost the long-term competitiveness of the mill. The move is likely to increase the company’s annual EBITDA, primarily owing to the reduction in operating costs from the shutdown of the paper machine and its associated infrastructure.



Recently, the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. While the bottom-line figure increased year over year, revenues registered a decline.



WestRock is poised to gain from solid growth in e-commerce activities amid the coronavirus crisis. The company's consumer packaging business is benefiting from fiber-based packaging solutions, and significant demand in food, food service and beverage packaging categories. Its corrugated packaging business is poised to benefit from higher demand from distribution, industrial and agricultural customers as the economy gradually recovers from the pandemic.

Shares of WestRock have gained 44.1% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 40.1%.





