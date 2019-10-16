WestRock (WRK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.03, changing hands as high as $37.22 per share. WestRock Co shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRK's low point in its 52 week range is $31.94 per share, with $48.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.99.

