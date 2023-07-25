WestRock (WRK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.10, changing hands as high as $32.57 per share. WestRock Co shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WRK's low point in its 52 week range is $26.84 per share, with $43.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.48. The WRK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: ERUS Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding TUYA
SFXE Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.