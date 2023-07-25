WestRock (WRK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.10, changing hands as high as $32.57 per share. WestRock Co shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRK's low point in its 52 week range is $26.84 per share, with $43.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.48. The WRK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.