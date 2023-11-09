WestRock (WRK) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y

WestRock Company WRK has reported adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 75 cents per share. The bottom line declined 43% year over year.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings of 43 cents per share compared with $1.34 per share in the prior-year quarter.



WestRock’s total revenues declined 7.7% year over year to around $5 billion. The top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.1 billion.



The cost of sales was down 5.3% year over year to around $4.1 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter. The gross profit declined 17.3% year over year to $878 million. The consolidated adjusted segment EBITDA was $736 million, down 20% from the year-earlier quarter.

Segmental Performances

Sales in the Corrugated Packaging segment were up 5.8% year over year to $2,524 million in the quarter under review. The upside was driven by the sales from the Mexico Acquisition. This was offset by lower volumes and selling price/mix. The segment’s reported revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,586 million. The adjusted segment EBITDA increased 13% year over year to $434 million.



The Consumer Packaging segment reported sales of $1,211 million, down 7.2% year over year. The downside was mainly due to lower volumes. The figure missed the consensus estimate of $1,214 million. The adjusted segment EBITDA dipped 7% year over year to $204 million.



Sales in the Global Paper segment slumped 29.2% year over year to $1,012 million. The revenue estimate for the Paper segment was $1,034 million. The decrease was caused by lower selling price/mix and volumes. These factors were partially offset by increased cost savings and net cost deflation. The adjusted segment EBITDA fell 56.4% year over year to $134 million.



The Distribution segment’s sales declined 16% year over year to $314 million on lower volumes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Distribution segment’s revenues was $330 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA dropped 58.1% year over year to $11 million.

FY23 Performance

The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.02 per share in fiscal 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $2.98 per share. However, the bottom line declined 32% year over year. Including one-time items, the company reported a loss of $6.44 per share compared with the earnings of $3.61 per share posted in the prior year.



WestRock’s total revenues declined 4.5% year over year to $20.3 billion in fiscal 2023. The top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.4 billion.

Financial Position

WRK had cash and cash equivalents of $393 million at the end of fiscal 2023 compared with $260 million as of the end of fiscal 2022. The company reported a total debt of $8.6 billion at the end of fiscal 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal 2023 was $1.83 billion, compared with $2.02 billion in the prior fiscal year. In the reported quarter, WestRock invested $1.1 billion in capital expenditure and returned $281 million to stockholders in dividend payments.

Price Performance

Shares of WestRock have gained 4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 2.1% growth.



