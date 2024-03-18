WestRock (WRK) Hits 52-Week High: What's Aiding Its Rally?

WestRock Company WRK shares scaled a new 52-week high of $48.96 on Mar 15 before closing the session lower at $48.60.



WRK has a market capitalization of $12.5 billion. The company’s shares have gained 77.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 37.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Driving WestRock?

Solid Demand in Key Markets: The company has been witnessing solid demand and a strong backlog in key end markets. Its consumer business remains robust, with sturdy growth in beverage, healthcare, and retail and food. WestRock will benefit from solid demand for corrugated packaging, containerboard, food and beverage consumer packaging, as well as industrial packaging, going forward.



The company’s overall packaging business is gaining from strong demand and the implementation of containerboard and boxboard price increases. Additionally, it has been benefiting from increasing customer demand for eco-friendly, fiber-based packaging solutions.



The global initiative to replace plastic remains the key growth driver for WestRock, supported by an estimated $9 billion total addressable market in North America and $50 billion globally.



Solid Balance Sheet: WestRock delivered an adjusted free cash flow of $933 million in fiscal 2023, driven primarily by working capital improvements and lower capital expenditure. The figure came within its guidance of $800 million to $1 billion.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, WestRock invested $247 million in capital expenditure and returned $78 million to stockholders in dividend payments.



The company had $3.4 billion of available liquidity from long-term committed credit facilities, and cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2023. It has been gaining from its cost-saving actions and contribution from recent acquisitions.



Strategic Investments and Acquisitions: WestRock continues to invest in businesses, which includes strategic capital projects that have attractive returns, and targeted mergers and acquisitions. It has been witnessing strong demand for containerboard and corrugated packaging in its Latin America business, with strong growth in the Brazil market.



The company will also reap the benefits of strategic capital projects in its mill and converting systems to improve the overall cost structure. These investments will enhance WestRock’s packaging capabilities in its served markets, while reducing exposures to export containerboard and low-margin SBS businesses.



WestRock also successfully started the new state-of-the-art 710,000-ton paper machine at Florence, SC, which replaces three old and obsolete machines.



In January 2023, the company announced plans to develop a corrugated box mill in Pleasant Prairie to meet rising customer demand in the Great Lakes region. This investment will allow WestRock to expand its production capacity and enhance its cost profile in the Great Lakes region. The new facility is projected to help cut manufacturing costs and waste, improving WestRock's total manufacturing cost profile, while also boosting sustainability through lower energy use and new technologies.

WestRock currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



