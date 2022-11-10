WestRock (WRK) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q3, Up Y/Y

WestRock Company WRK reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40. The bottom line marked year-over-year growth of 16%, driven by higher selling price/mix which was partly offset by cost inflation, higher operating costs and lower volumes.



Including one-time items, earnings were $1.34 per share compared with $1.20 per share reported in the prior-year quarter.



WestRock’s total revenues advanced 6% year over year to a record $5.4 billion but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.5 billion.



The cost of sales was up 6% year over year to $4,341 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. Gross profit improved 6% year over year to $1,061 million. Adjusted segment EBITDA was a record $920 million compared with $878 million in the year-earlier quarter, driven by strength across all segments, barring Global Paper.

WestRock Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

WestRock Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | WestRock Company Quote

Segmental Performance

Sales in the Corrugated Packaging segment were up 8% year over year to $2,386 million during the quarter under review. Adjusted segment EBITDA increased 6% year over year to $384 million.



The Consumer Packaging segment reported sales of $1,306 million, up 12.7% year over year. Adjusted segment EBITDA rose 10.7% year over year to $219 million.



Sales in the Paper segment moved down 2.3% year over year to $1,429 million. Adjusted segment EBITDA dipped 0.3% year over year to $306 million.



The Distribution segment’s sales improved 7% year over year to $374 million. Adjusted segment EBITDA rose 11% year over year to $26 million.

Financial Position

WestRock had cash and cash equivalents of $260 million as of fiscal 2022’s end, compared with $291 million as of the end of fiscal 2021. The company reported total debt of $7.8 billion as of the end of fiscal 2022, down from $8.2 billion at the end of fiscal 2021.



Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal 2022 was $2.02 billion compared with $2.28 billion in the prior fiscal. During fiscal 2022, WestRock spent $600 million on share repurchases and paid out $260 million as dividends.



The company hiked its dividend by 10%, to an annual payout of $1.10 per share.

Fiscal 2022 Performance

WRK reported adjusted earnings of $4.76 per share in fiscal 2022 which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line surged 40% year over year. Including one-time items, earnings were $3.61 per share compared with $3.13 per share reported in the prior fiscal.



WestRock’s total revenues advanced 13.4% year over year to a record $21.2 billion but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.3 billion.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of WestRock have fallen 29.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 17.9%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

WestRock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Albemarle Corporation ALB, Commercial Metals Company CMC and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS.



Albemarle, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a projected earnings growth rate of 430.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB's current-year earnings has been revised 5.8% upward in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Albemarle’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 24.2%, on average. ALB has gained around 13% in a year.



Commercial Metals currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMC's current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 60 days.



Commercial Metals’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 19.7%, on average. CMC has gained around 36% in a year.



Reliance Steel, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has a projected earnings growth rate of 29.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RS's current-year earnings has been revised 0.1% upward in the past 60 days.



Reliance Steel’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13.6%, on average. RS has gained around 23% in a year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.