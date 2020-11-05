WestRock (WRK) Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates in Q4

WestRock Company WRK delivered fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Sep 30, 2020) loss per share of $4.45, as against the earnings per share of $1.20 recorded in the prior-year quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at 73 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents.

Operational Update

WestRock’s total revenues slid 3.8% year over year to $4,472 million. However, the revenue figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,314 million.



Cost of sales was up 2.3% year over year to $3,658 million during the fiscal fourth quarter. Gross profit declined 24.6% year over year to $813 million. Gross margin came in at 18.2% compared with the 23.2% reported in the prior-year period. Adjusted segment EBITDA was $721 million compared with the $891 million witnessed in the year-earlier quarter. Total segment income was around $373 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $585 million.

Segmental Performance

Corrugated Packaging: Sales in the segment dropped 4% year over year to $2,898 million in the September-end quarter primarily on lower corrugated selling price/mix, lower volumes, and unfavorable impact of the coronavirus pandemic and foreign currency. Adjusted segment EBITDA decreased 19.8% year over year to $513 million.



Consumer Packaging: Sales in the segment slid 2.5% year on year to $1,627 million. This downside resulted from lower selling price/mix, dismal volumes, and unfavorable impact of the pandemic. Adjusted segment EBITDA declined 17% year over year to $223 million.

Fiscal 2020 Performance

Including one-time items, the company reported a loss of $2.67 per share in fiscal 2020 as against the earnings per share of $3.33 recorded in the prior fiscal year. WestRock’s total revenues were down 3.8% year over year to $17.6 billion.

Financial Position

As of fiscal 2020 end, cash and cash equivalents were $251 million, significantly up from the $152 million witnessed at the end of fiscal 2019. Total debt was $9.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2020 compared with the $10.2 billion recorded at the end of fiscal 2019. Cash flow from operations was $2,071 million in fiscal 2020 compared with the prior fiscal’s $2,310 million. In fiscal 2020, WestRock invested $978 million in capital expenditure and paid out $345 million in dividends.



The company is focused on meeting the rising demand for sustainable, fiber-based packaging solutions, and executing strategies for boosting financial strength and liquidity to counter the pandemic-related setbacks.

Price Performance

Shares of WestRock have gained 30.6% over the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 18.1%.





