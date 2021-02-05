WestRock Says Bringing Its Information Systems Back Online

(RTTNews) - WestRock Co. (WRK), in its update on ransomware incident, said that it is now systematically bringing its information systems back online in a controlled, phased approach.

The company noted that all of its mills and converting locations are producing and shipping paper and packaging. The company's mill system production through February 4 was about 85,000 tons lower than plan, and the packaging converting operations are close to returning to full planned production levels.

As a result of ransomware incident, shipments from some of the Company's facilities have lagged production levels. The gap is closing quickly as systems are restored, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.