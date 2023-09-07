News & Insights

WestRock Gains On Merger Talks With Smurfit Kappa

September 07, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - WestRock Co. (WRK) shares are progressing more than 4 percent on Thursday morning trade as it revealed talks with the Irish firm Smurfit Kappa Group (SKG.L) for a merger to create a global leader in sustainable packaging.

In an SEC filing, WestRock said, the potential combination will result in Smurfit WestRock and will be based in Ireland with headquarters in Dublin. North and South American operations headquarters will be in Atlanta, Georgia.

Currently, WRK shares are $33.38, up 4.69 percent from the previous close of $31.88 on a volume of 3,963,948.

SKG.L shares are at 3,080, down 4.29 percent on LSE.

