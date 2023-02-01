WestRock Falls On Reduced Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - WestRock Co. (WRK) shares are trading more than 12 percent lower on Wednesday morning after the company's quarterly profit was down 75.2 percent from the prior year. Net sales for the first quarter declined 0.6 percent from the previous year.

The provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions said its profit for the first quarter was $45.3 million compared to $182.3 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings were $141.4 million or $0.55 per share. Analysts were looking for earnings of $0.60 per share.

Net sales for the quarter decreased to $4.923 billion from $4.952 billion a year ago.

Further, the company removed its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance in light of uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

Currently, shares are at $34.25, down 12.72 percent from the previous close of $39.24 on a volume of 3,898,320.

