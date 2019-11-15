Westrock Company (WRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Westrock Company (WRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.465 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.2% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.5, the dividend yield is 4.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRK was $40.5, representing a -16.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.55 and a 26.8% increase over the 52 week low of $31.94.

WRK is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). WRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.34. Zacks Investment Research reports WRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.67%, compared to an industry average of -8.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WRK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WRK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

Oppenheimer ETF Trust (OMFL)

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OMFL with an increase of 9.26% over the last 100 days. CUT has the highest percent weighting of WRK at 5.06%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.