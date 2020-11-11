Westrock Company (WRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Westrock Company (WRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WRK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.73, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRK was $41.73, representing a -5.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.39 and a 94.09% increase over the 52 week low of $21.50.

WRK is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). WRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.99. Zacks Investment Research reports WRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.89%, compared to an industry average of -15.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WRK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WRK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 27.33% over the last 100 days. CUT has the highest percent weighting of WRK at 4.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.