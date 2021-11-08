Westrock Company (WRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Westrock Company (WRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.76, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRK was $48.76, representing a -21.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.03 and a 26.76% increase over the 52 week low of $38.47.

WRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.53. Zacks Investment Research reports WRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.31%, compared to an industry average of 12.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to WRK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WRK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WOOD with an decrease of -0.77% over the last 100 days. CUT has the highest percent weighting of WRK at 4.73%.

