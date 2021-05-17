Westrock Company (WRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Westrock Company (WRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $60.57, the dividend yield is 1.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRK was $60.57, representing a -0.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.12 and a 151.17% increase over the 52 week low of $24.12.

WRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.77. Zacks Investment Research reports WRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.41%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WRK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WRK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVLU with an increase of 39.91% over the last 100 days. CUT has the highest percent weighting of WRK at 5.31%.

