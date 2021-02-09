Westrock Company (WRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Westrock Company (WRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WRK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRK was $42.72, representing a -10.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.77 and a 98.7% increase over the 52 week low of $21.50.

WRK is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). WRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.62. Zacks Investment Research reports WRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.86%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to WRK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WRK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CUT with an increase of 22.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WRK at 4.39%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.