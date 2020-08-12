Dividends
Westrock Company (WRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Westrock Company (WRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -56.04% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.9, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRK was $30.9, representing a -30.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.39 and a 43.72% increase over the 52 week low of $21.50.

WRK is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). WRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.99. Zacks Investment Research reports WRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -36.32%, compared to an industry average of -20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WRK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WRK as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM)
  • VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF (ULVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CUT with an increase of 39.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WRK at 4.03%.

