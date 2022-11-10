WestRock Company Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - WestRock Company (WRK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $344.5 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $323.7 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, WestRock Company reported adjusted earnings of $366.0 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $5.40 billion from $5.09 billion last year.

WestRock Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $344.5 Mln. vs. $323.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.34 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q4): $5.40 Bln vs. $5.09 Bln last year.

