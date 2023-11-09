WestRock Company Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - WestRock Company (WRK) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $109.8 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $344.5 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, WestRock Company reported adjusted earnings of $209.9 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $4.99 billion from $5.40 billion last year.

WestRock Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $109.8 Mln. vs. $344.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $4.99 Bln vs. $5.40 Bln last year.

