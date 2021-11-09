WestRock Company Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for WestRock Company (WRK):

-Earnings: $0.32 billion in Q4 vs. -$1.16 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.20 in Q4 vs. -$4.45 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, WestRock Company reported adjusted earnings of $331.6 million or $1.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.14 per share -Revenue: $5.09 billion in Q4 vs. $4.47 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.