WestRock Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - WestRock Company (WRK) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $178.5 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $252.6 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, WestRock Company reported adjusted earnings of $197.3 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $4.24 billion from $4.69 billion last year.

WestRock Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $197.3 Mln. vs. $286.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q3): $4.24 Bln vs. $4.69 Bln last year.

