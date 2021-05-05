WestRock Company Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - WestRock Company (WRK) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $112.5 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $148.1 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, WestRock Company reported adjusted earnings of $145.3 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $4.44 billion from $4.45 billion last year.

WestRock Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $145.3 Mln. vs. $175.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $4.44 Bln vs. $4.45 Bln last year.

