WestRock Company Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - WestRock Company (WRK) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $148.1 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $160.4 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, WestRock Company reported adjusted earnings of $175.6 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $4.45 billion from $4.62 billion last year.

WestRock Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $175.6 Mln. vs. $207.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $4.45 Bln vs. $4.62 Bln last year.

