WestRock Company Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - WestRock Company (WRK) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $45.3 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $182.3 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, WestRock Company reported adjusted earnings of $141.4 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $4.92 billion from $4.95 billion last year.

WestRock Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $45.3 Mln. vs. $182.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.18 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.60 -Revenue (Q1): $4.92 Bln vs. $4.95 Bln last year.

