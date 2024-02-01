WestRock Company Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for WestRock Company (WRK):

Earnings: -$22.4 million in Q1 vs. $45.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q1 vs. $0.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, WestRock Company reported adjusted earnings of $50.8 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.35 per share Revenue: $4.62 billion in Q1 vs. $4.92 billion in the same period last year.

