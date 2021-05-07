WestRock Company Just Missed EPS By 32%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Investors in WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.3% to close at US$60.13 following the release of its quarterly results. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$4.4b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 32% to hit US$0.42 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on WestRock after the latest results. NYSE:WRK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from WestRock's ten analysts is for revenues of US$18.4b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 4.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. WestRock is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$3.15 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$18.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.41 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 8.8% to US$62.07, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic WestRock analyst has a price target of US$70.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$40.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting WestRock's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9.8% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.3% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.7% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect WestRock to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for WestRock. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for WestRock going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with WestRock (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

