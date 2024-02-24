Westrock Coffee (WEST) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for Westrock Coffee (NasdaqGM:WEST) has been revised to 12.24 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 11.56 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.40% from the latest reported closing price of 10.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westrock Coffee. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 6.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEST is 0.42%, a decrease of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 40,869K shares. The put/call ratio of WEST is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stephens Group holds 8,293K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,410K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEST by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 5,507K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,593K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEST by 19.00% over the last quarter.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 5,360K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,103K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEST by 13.22% over the last quarter.

Silverleafe Capital Partners holds 4,053K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,135K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEST by 4.46% over the last quarter.

NFC Investments holds 3,469K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,106K shares, representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEST by 1.42% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

