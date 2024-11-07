Westrock Coffee reports Q3 EPS (16c), consensus (6c)

Reports Q3 revenue $220.9M, consensus $238.37M. Scott Ford, CEO, stated, “Westrock Coffee (WEST) Company had a strong third quarter despite what continues to be a challenging macroeconomic environment for the consumer. This is the third consecutive quarter of impressive, combined segment, year over year performance, which is driven by improvements in our base business, as the Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility will not see substantive revenues until early 2025.”

