Westrock Coffee (FRA:V3J) Price Target Increased by 6.42% to 10.72

The average one-year price target for Westrock Coffee (FRA:V3J) has been revised to 10.72 / share. This is an increase of 6.42% from the prior estimate of 10.08 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.16 to a high of 11.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.18% from the latest reported closing price of 9.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westrock Coffee. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 19.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to V3J is 0.42%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.44% to 39,928K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stephens Group holds 8,410K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,513K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V3J by 11.49% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 5,593K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,265K shares, representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V3J by 34.98% over the last quarter.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 5,360K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,103K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V3J by 13.22% over the last quarter.

Silverleafe Capital Partners holds 4,135K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company.

NFC Investments holds 3,106K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares, representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V3J by 8.29% over the last quarter.

