Westrock Coffee Company to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 7, 2025

Westrock Coffee will release Q2 2025 results on August 7, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Westrock Coffee Company announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, after market close, followed by a liveearnings conference callat 4:30 p.m. ET. Interested participants can register for the call to receive dial-in information, and the live audio webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website. An archived replay of the webcast will be accessible shortly after the event. Westrock Coffee is a prominent provider of integrated coffee, tea, flavors, and ingredients solutions in the U.S., with operations in ten countries and sourcing from 35 different origin countries. For further details, more information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Westrock Coffee will report its second quarter 2025 results, providing important financial transparency to investors and stakeholders.

The company is hosting a liveearnings conference call allowing for direct engagement with analysts and investors, which can enhance investor relations.

Westrock Coffee continues to position itself as a leading integrated provider in the coffee and beverage industry, highlighting its diverse offerings and global reach.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Westrock Coffee announce its Q2 2025 results?

Westrock Coffee will report its second quarter 2025 results on August 7, 2025, after market close.

How can I participate in Westrock'searnings conference call

To join theearnings conference call please register online, and dial-in information will be provided to you.

Where can I access the live audio webcast of theearnings call

The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events and Presentations” section of Westrock Coffee's Investor Relations website.

Will there be a replay of theearnings callavailable?

Yes, an archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event concludes.

What services does Westrock Coffee provide?

Westrock Coffee offers coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services worldwide.

$WEST Insider Trading Activity

$WEST insiders have traded $WEST stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOE T FORD has made 10 purchases buying 246,300 shares for an estimated $1,758,893 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT PATRICK KRUCZEK has made 3 purchases buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,023,562 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM A FORD (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $96,750

$WEST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $WEST stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WEST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WEST in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

$WEST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WEST recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WEST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sarang Vora from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $10.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $10.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Todd Brooks from Benchmark set a target price of $10.0 on 04/16/2025

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ: WEST) ("Westrock Coffee" or the “Company") today announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, August 7, 2025 after market close. The announcement will be followed by a liveearnings conference callat 4:30 p.m. ET.





To participate in the liveearnings calland question and answer session, please register



HERE



and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at



https://investors.westrockcoffee.com



. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.







About Westrock Coffee Company:







Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit



https://investors.westrockcoffee.com



.







Contacts







Media:







PR@westrockcoffee.com







Investors:







IR@westrockcoffee.com





