WESTROCK COFFEE COMPANY Earnings Results: $WEST Reports Quarterly Earnings

WESTROCK COFFEE COMPANY ($WEST) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, missing estimates of -$0.12 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $228,980,000, beating estimates of $228,082,200 by $897,800.

WESTROCK COFFEE COMPANY Insider Trading Activity

WESTROCK COFFEE COMPANY insiders have traded $WEST stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH M. PARENT purchased 62,735 shares for an estimated $506,271

WILLIAM A FORD (GROUP PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $188,500

MARK A EDMUNDS sold 17,217 shares for an estimated $128,610

OLUWATOYIN UMESIRI sold 11,500 shares for an estimated $92,805

JOE T FORD has made 4 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $87,730 and 0 sales.

WESTROCK COFFEE COMPANY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of WESTROCK COFFEE COMPANY stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

