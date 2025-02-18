Westrock Coffee Company to Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Results on March 11, 2025

Westrock Coffee will announce Q4 2024 results on March 11, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Westrock Coffee Company announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on March 11, 2025, after market close, followed by a liveearnings conference callat 4:30 p.m. ET. Interested participants can register for the call, and details will be provided afterward. The audio of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, with a replay accessible shortly after the event. Westrock Coffee is a prominent provider of coffee, tea, and related solutions in the U.S., offering a range of services including sourcing, roasting, and distribution across various industries worldwide.

Announcement of the fourth quarter 2024 results reporting date provides transparency and sets expectations for investors.

Liveearnings conference callallows for direct communication with stakeholders, enhancing investor relations.

Archived replay of theearnings callensures accessibility of information for those unable to attend live, promoting transparency.

Failure to provide any financial guidance or forecasts in advance of theearnings callmay raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance.

The timing of the earnings release after market close could lead to increased volatility and uncertainty in stock performance following the announcement.

When will Westrock Coffee announce its fourth quarter results?

Westrock Coffee will announce its fourth quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, after market close.

How can I participate in theearnings conference call

To participate, you must register online, and dial-in information will be provided directly to you.

What time is the liveearnings callscheduled?

The liveearnings conference callis scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on March 11, 2025.

Where can I find the audio webcast of theearnings call

The audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events and Presentations” section of Westrock Coffee's Investor Relations website.

Will there be a replay of theearnings callavailable?

An archived replay of theearnings callwill be available shortly after the live event concludes.

$WEST Insider Trading Activity

$WEST insiders have traded $WEST stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH M. PARENT purchased 62,735 shares for an estimated $506,271

WILLIAM A FORD (GROUP PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS) has made 2 purchases buying 26,092 shares for an estimated $196,995 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK A EDMUNDS sold 17,217 shares for an estimated $128,610

JOE T FORD has made 5 purchases buying 17,000 shares for an estimated $125,930 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. OLUWATOYIN UMESIRI sold 11,500 shares for an estimated $92,805

$WEST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $WEST stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ: WEST) ("Westrock Coffee" or the “Company") today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 after market close. The announcement will be followed by a liveearnings conference callat 4:30 p.m. ET.





To participate in the liveearnings calland question and answer session, please register



HERE



and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at



https://investors.westrockcoffee.com



. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.







About Westrock Coffee Company:







Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit



https://investors.westrockcoffee.com



.







Contacts







Media:







PR@westrockcoffee.com







Investors:







IR@westrockcoffee.com





