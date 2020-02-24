WestRock Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WRK

In trading on Monday, shares of WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.78, changing hands as low as $37.48 per share. WestRock Co shares are currently trading down about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRK's low point in its 52 week range is $31.94 per share, with $44.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.59. The WRK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

