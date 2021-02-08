WestRock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (WRK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/21, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 2/23/21. As a percentage of WRK's recent stock price of $43.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WRK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.85% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRK's low point in its 52 week range is $21.50 per share, with $47.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.47.

In Monday trading, WestRock Co shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

