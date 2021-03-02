Markets
WestRock: David Sewell To Succeed Voorhees As President & CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - WestRock Company (WRK) announced that Steven Voorhees has decided to step down as president and chief executive officer and a director for health reasons, effective March 15, 2021. The Board has elected David Sewell to succeed Voorhees as WestRock's president and chief executive officer.

Sewell has more than 25 years of commercial, marketing, and general management experience. He joins WestRock from The Sherwin-Williams Company, where he most recently served as president and chief operating officer. Prior to joining Sherwin-Williams, Sewell spent 15 years at General Electric Company.

