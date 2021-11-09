Westport's (WPRT) Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates in Q3

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT posted third-quarter 2021 loss per share of 3 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at break-even. The bottom line also deteriorated from earnings of 1 cent per share recorded in the year-ago period. The underperformance in the quarter under review can be attributed to higher operating expenses and unfavorable forex translations. Westport registered consolidated revenues of $74.3 million in the third quarter, rising 14% year over year. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $87 million.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Quote

Segmental Takeaways

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM): Net sales of the segment increased 28.3% year over year to $48 million in the reported quarter, mainly on higher sales volume in the light-duty OEM business, particularly sales to Indian and Russian OEMs, and additional revenues from the recently acquired fuel storage business. However, the segment reported an operating loss of $7.4 million, wider than the loss of $4.9 million incurred in third-quarter 2020.



Independent Aftermarket (IAM): Net sales of the segment totaled $26.3 million, down from $28 million reported in the year-ago period. This downside was due to sales slowdown arising from supply chain issues, including semiconductors shortages. The segment’s operating income came in at $0.7 million, falling from $1.7 million in third-quarter 2020.



CWI Joint Venture (50%): This segment’s revenues totaled $41.7 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $42.2 million, as a result of delays in OEM orders stemming from supply chain issues in the quarter. Operating income was $5.1 million, declining from $6.3 million recorded in the year-ago period.



Corporate Business Segment: In the reported quarter, operating loss of the segment amounted to $1.9 million against a profit of $0.1 million reported in the year-earlier period.

Financial Position

Westport — which shares space with BorgWarner BWA , Magna International MGA , and Allison Transmission ALSN — had cash and cash equivalents of $142 million as of Sep 30, 2021, up from $64.3 million at the end of 2020. Long-term debt decreased to $33.3 million at the end of third-quarter 2021 from $45.7 million as of Dec 30, 2020.



Westport currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.