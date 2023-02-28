Westport (WPRT) to Invest $10M in China to Expand Footprint

Westport Fuel Systems WPRT plans to make a $10-million investment in building a hydrogen innovation center and manufacturing facility in Changzhou, China. The growing demand for hydrogen-fueled vehicles in China requires hydrogen componentry. The investment will enhance the prospects of the hydrogen componentry business and other alternative fuel system technologies in China.



Westport’s branded hydrogen fuel system components that support fuel cell and internal combustion engine applications have had a strong presence in China for over a decade.



The manufacturing facility will be constructed in Changzhou Hydrogen Valley to meet Westport’s advanced manufacturing requirements. Changzhou is set to become the capital of new energy industries and, hence, an ideal partner to provide manufacturing excellence to serve the growing demand of Westport’s current and accelerating customer base. The contemporary innovation center in Changzhou will focus on hydrogen solutions to support Westport’s mission to develop emission-reduction solutions.



The new facility will be ready to operate by 2024. The facility will manufacture essential hydrogen components for the different applications, ranging from commercial vehicles to high-speed trains. With this investment, Westport has made remarkable progress toward enhancing its hydrogen technology around the world.

