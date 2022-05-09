Westport (WPRT) Reports Wider-Than-Estimated Loss in Q1

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT incurred a loss of 4 cents per share in first-quarter 2022, wider than the year-ago loss of 2 cents and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. Westport registered consolidated revenues of $76.5 million in the first quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.9 million. The top line was almost flat with the year-ago level of $76.4 million.

Segmental Takeaways

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM): Net sales of the segment jumped 21% year over year to $51.8 million in the reported quarter, mainly due to additional revenues from the acquired Stako sp. zo.o fuel storage business, increased light-duty OEM business sales volumes to OEMs in India and increased sales volume in electronics business. The segment reported an operating loss of $6.3 million, narrower than the loss of $6.5 million incurred in the year-ago period.



Independent Aftermarket (IAM): Net sales of the segment totaled $24.7 million, down 27% from the year-ago period, primarily due to decreased sales volumes to Russian customers due to the Russia-Ukraine war and a fall in sales to Africa. In the quarter, the segment incurred an operating loss of $0.4 million against earnings of $1.6 million in first-quarter 2021.



Corporate Business Segment: In the reported quarter, operating loss of the segment amounted to $4.1 million, widening from the loss of $3.3 million reported in the year-earlier period.

Financials

Westport had cash and cash equivalents of $127.6 million as of Mar 31, 2022, up from $124.9 million at end of 2021. Long-term debt decreased to $41.7 million at the end of first-quarter 2022 from $45.1 million on Dec 31, 2021. Net cash flow used in operating activities was $16.9 million, a sharp increase from $2.6 million from the prior-year period.

