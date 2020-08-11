Westport (WPRT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT reported earnings per share of 2 cents in second-quarter 2020, as against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of 8 cents. The company had reported a loss of 2 cents per share in the year-ago period. Higher revenues in the Corporate Business segment resulted in this outperformance.

Net income from continuing operations in the reported quarter was $3 million, as against the net loss of $2.3 million posted in second-quarter 2019.

Westport registered consolidated revenues of $36 million in the second quarter, down 56.1% year over year. The revenues also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38 million.

During the second quarter, consolidated gross margin decreased to $12.2 million from the prior year’s $19.3 million on lower overall sales and contractual HPDI price reductions. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $6.2 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s profit of $8.1 million.

Operational Results

Original Equipment Manufacturer Segment (OEM): Net sales of the segment plummeted 57.4% year over year to $19.1 million in the reported quarter mainly due to the coronavirus crisis-related shutdowns, and lower light-duty OEM sales to Russian and German OEMs. The segment’s operating income came in at $1.1 million, as against the loss of $3 million incurred in second-quarter 2019.

Independent Aftermarket Segment (IAM): Net sales of the segment plunged 55% year over year to $16.9 million in the reported quarter on the pandemic-induced supply-chain disruptions. The segment reported an operating loss of $1.2 million, as against the prior-year quarter’s profit of $3.5 million.

CWI Joint Venture (50%): This segment’s revenues totaled $33.2 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $42 million. Operating income was $5.3 million, down from the second-quarter 2019 level of $7.8 million primarily on dismal revenues.

Corporate Business Segment: Operating profit of the segment amounted to $1.8 million, as against the operating loss of $6.4 million incurred in the year-earlier period. The segment’s depreciation and amortization expenses came in at $0.1 million, flat year over year.

Financial Position

Westport had cash and cash equivalents of $29 million as of Jun 30, 2020, down from $46 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Total debt rose to $5.3 million in the reported quarter from $49 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

