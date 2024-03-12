Westport (WPRT) and Volvo Team Up for Greener Fuel Technology

In a bid to revolutionize the transportation sector, Westport Fuel Systems WPRT inked an investment agreement with Volvo Group to establish a joint venture. This venture is designed to fast-track the commercialization and widespread adoption of Westport's innovative High-Pressure Direct Injection (HPDI) fuel system technology.

Targeting the long-haul and off-road industries, the collaboration underscores a mutual commitment to environmental sustainability and the reduction of carbon emissions within the transportation industry. It is scheduled to become operational in the second quarter of 2024, pending regulatory and government approvals. Westport is set to infuse the venture with its HPDI assets, including fixed assets, intellectual property and related businesses. In turn, Volvo will acquire a 45% stake in the joint venture with an investment of approximately $28 million, alongside a potential additional earn-out of $45 million based on the venture's performance.

Dan Sceli, CEO of Westport, expressed enthusiasm about leveraging the partnership to build upon the company's previous successes with Volvo and the HPDI technology. The deployment of HPDI technology in more than 6,000 Volvo trucks powered by LNG has demonstrated its efficacy and adaptability. According to Anders Johansson, vice-president, Heavy-Duty OEM at Westport, the system is "almost tailor-made for hydrogen fuel," boasting improvements in power, torque and efficiency compared to traditional diesel engines.

Echoing this sentiment, Volvo Group's chief technology officer, Lars Stenqvist, highlighted the HPDI technology's proven track record in Volvo trucks over the past five years, emphasizing its role in significantly reducing CO2 emissions through the use of liquefied biogas, with the potential for expansion into green hydrogen applications.

The HPDI technology stands out for its compatibility with existing diesel engine frameworks, allowing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to transition to cleaner fuel alternatives without the need for spark-ignited engines. This compatibility extends the technology's appeal, as it enables the use of biogas, green hydrogen, and other renewable fuels, thus meeting the stringent engine emissions requirements set by Euro VII and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

This joint venture underscores a significant step forward in the pursuit of cleaner, more sustainable transportation solutions. By combining Westport's technological innovation with Volvo's industry expertise and financial investment, the partnership aims to accelerate the transition to low-emission fuels and contribute to the global effort against climate change. As the venture moves toward operational status in the coming months, its success will likely serve as a pivotal model for future collaborations aimed at achieving a greener tomorrow.

